Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.52 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.01 and its 200 day moving average is $123.97.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.56.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

