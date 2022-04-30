Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,352 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several analysts have commented on COIN shares. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

COIN opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.96 and its 200 day moving average is $229.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

