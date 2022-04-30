Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,379 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IXG stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.38.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.