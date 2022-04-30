Bank OZK Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bank OZK trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,321,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 73,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.78 and a 200 day moving average of $113.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.58 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.