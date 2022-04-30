Bank OZK Sells 3,000 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bank OZK trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after buying an additional 2,618,341 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,370,000 after buying an additional 934,183 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,767,000 after buying an additional 439,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 136.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,645,000 after buying an additional 330,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,360,000 after buying an additional 320,568 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $92.74 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $99.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 82.08%.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

