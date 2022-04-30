Bao Finance (BAO) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $38,609.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00041701 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.23 or 0.07274479 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00061862 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

Bao Finance

