Barclays Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €50.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.10 ($56.02) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €31.46 ($33.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €27.66 ($29.74) and a one year high of €41.88 ($45.03). The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 7.93.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

