Barclays Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,585.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,455.61 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,523.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,611.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,981,589,000 after acquiring an additional 39,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,324,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $889,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

