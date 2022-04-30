Barclays Cuts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $52.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GM. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet restated a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.62.

General Motors stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Motors by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after buying an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 42.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

