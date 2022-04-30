Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.31) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BARC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.17) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.61) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.09) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 242.33 ($3.09).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 148.20 ($1.89) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 182.73. The stock has a market cap of £24.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.80).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

