Barclays Lowers 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target to $10.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EGHT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.68.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,862 shares of company stock worth $320,772. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in 8X8 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.