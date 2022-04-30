Barclays Trims RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Target Price to $140.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $300.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.57.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a one year low of $83.07 and a one year high of $326.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.01 and its 200 day moving average is $170.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.76.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after buying an additional 2,427,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after buying an additional 1,283,945 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after buying an additional 825,356 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,024.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,955,000 after buying an additional 612,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,917,000 after buying an additional 376,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

