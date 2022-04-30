Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 77.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

