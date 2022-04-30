Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the March 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS BASA remained flat at $$0.18 during trading on Friday. 85,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,982. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. Basanite has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.67.
Basanite Company Profile (Get Rating)
