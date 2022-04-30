Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the March 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BASA remained flat at $$0.18 during trading on Friday. 85,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,982. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. Basanite has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.67.

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

