Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend of $0.37 (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3693 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $16.39 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($82.80) to €83.00 ($89.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

