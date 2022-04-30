Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.97

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €52.97 ($56.96) and traded as high as €64.09 ($68.91). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €62.70 ($67.42), with a volume of 4,757,990 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is €59.75 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.03.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:BAYN)
