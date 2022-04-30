BCE (TSE:BCE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$71.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BCE. Cormark lifted their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$68.54.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$68.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$62.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35. BCE has a 52 week low of C$57.92 and a 52 week high of C$74.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.81.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 3.5799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 117.10%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

