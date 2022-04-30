Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Beazley from €585.00 ($629.03) to €500.00 ($537.63) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC cut Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 465 ($5.93) to GBX 480 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Investec cut Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $551.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. Beazley has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

About Beazley (Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

