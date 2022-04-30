Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($65.59) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BC8. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($58.06) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($77.42) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.13 ($84.01).

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €44.32 ($47.66) on Wednesday. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €40.82 ($43.89) and a 12 month high of €69.56 ($74.80). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.17.

About Bechtle (Get Rating)

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.