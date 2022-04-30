Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($65.59) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BC8. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($58.06) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($77.42) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.13 ($84.01).

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €44.32 ($47.66) on Wednesday. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €40.82 ($43.89) and a 12 month high of €69.56 ($74.80). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.17.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

