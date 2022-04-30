BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.30.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $833.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

