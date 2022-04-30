Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €165.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DB1. UBS Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($184.09) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($177.42) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($176.34) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €166.20 ($178.71) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €132.65 ($142.63) and a 12 month high of €169.55 ($182.31). The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €158.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €152.12.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

