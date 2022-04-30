Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($58.06) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.45 ($68.23).

FRA DPW opened at €40.92 ($44.00) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($44.43). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.27.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

