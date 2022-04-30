BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $519.95 Million

Analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) to post sales of $519.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $519.00 million to $520.90 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $567.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $461.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

BGCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 19.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 767,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,281,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 126.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BGCP traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,491. BGC Partners has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

