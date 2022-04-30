BIDR Hits Market Capitalization of $15.49 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.49 million and $23.49 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041017 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.04 or 0.07271198 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00058323 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

