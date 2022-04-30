BinaryX Price Tops $104.52 (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for $104.52 or 0.00270500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $211.43 million and approximately $46.69 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005946 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.24 or 0.00256839 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.