Binemon Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Binemon coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binemon has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $2.09 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00041413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.80 or 0.07289416 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00062060 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.