Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of BIO.B stock opened at $507.99 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $321.42 and a 1 year high of $538.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -104.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $578.76 and its 200-day moving average is $658.29.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $732.77 million during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

