BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 184.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 838,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,914 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.06% of BioLife Solutions worth $31,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after purchasing an additional 68,350 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $238,889.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,169.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $429,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,036.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,756 shares of company stock worth $4,180,456 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BLFS. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

BLFS traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 405,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,467. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

