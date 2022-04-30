Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $278.73

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.73 ($3.55) and traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.68). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.68), with a volume of 23 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 216.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 278.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.89 million and a P/E ratio of -6.89.

In other Biome Technologies news, insider Robert (Rob) Smith bought 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £5,007.60 ($6,382.36).

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

