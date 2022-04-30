BioPassport Token Price Tops $0.0300 (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $52.66 million and $1.00 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00031241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00100864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

