Bitball Treasure Hits One Day Trading Volume of $188,134.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 108.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $12.38 million and $188,134.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for $27.50 or 0.00071746 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

