Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 31.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $49.16 million and $1.63 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004290 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001968 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008609 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

