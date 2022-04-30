Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $29.26 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $512.40 million and $14.01 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $29.26 or 0.00076025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.26 or 0.00330696 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00080788 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006214 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

