Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Cap of $11.40 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $11.40 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00006214 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.17 or 0.00329027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00075602 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00079863 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

