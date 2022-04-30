Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $75.85 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $128.68 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $75.85 or 0.00195843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,731.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.51 or 0.00762984 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00022303 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,045,964 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.