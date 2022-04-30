BitcoinPoS (BPS) Trading Up 26.1% Over Last 7 Days

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $626,994.76 and approximately $22.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,616,524 coins and its circulating supply is 5,405,070 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

