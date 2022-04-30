BitTube Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $215.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 74.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, BitTube has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $264,345.33 and approximately $215.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.60 or 0.00589185 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 342,160,628 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.