BitWhite (BTW) Achieves Market Cap of $90,574.04

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. BitWhite has a market cap of $90,574.04 and approximately $57,759.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.