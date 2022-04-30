Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.20 ($0.21). 716,267 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 354,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.75 ($0.21).

The stock has a market cap of £61.57 million and a P/E ratio of -27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.33.

Get Blackbird alerts:

About Blackbird (LON:BIRD)

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.