Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.20 ($0.21). 716,267 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 354,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.75 ($0.21).
The stock has a market cap of £61.57 million and a P/E ratio of -27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.33.
About Blackbird (LON:BIRD)
Featured Stories
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.