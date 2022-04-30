Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the March 31st total of 189,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:BCX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 323,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,349. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 87.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 22.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

