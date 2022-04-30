Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 145.3% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:BGX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. 27,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,836. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $15.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.