Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 145.3% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:BGX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. 27,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,836. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $15.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGX. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $2,461,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 52,276 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 477,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 48,021 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

