Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $294,570.09 and $43.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

