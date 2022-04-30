Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.60-$0.65 EPS.

BLMN opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.58.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 247,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

