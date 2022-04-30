Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-$2.55 EPS.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,621,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,802. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.58.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 281,367 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 317,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 247,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 43,872 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.