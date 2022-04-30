Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Blueknight Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Blueknight Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 850.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.13. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43.

Blueknight Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:BKEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 326,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Blueknight Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

