Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $190.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.13. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 95.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 285,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

