BMO Capital Markets Trims ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Target Price to $570.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $667.97.

NYSE NOW opened at $478.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $537.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $592.85.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,441 shares of company stock worth $17,985,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 157,918 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,403,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

