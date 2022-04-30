Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Price Target Lowered to SEK 385 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 425 to SEK 385 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BOLIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating for the company. SEB Equities cut Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 390 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 400 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $376.50.

OTCMKTS:BOLIF opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

