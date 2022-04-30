Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45,290.17

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $45,290.17 and $39.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bolivarcoin Coin Profile

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 17,086,562 coins. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

