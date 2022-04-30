boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

BOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.55) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.93) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 350 ($4.46) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 313.50 ($4.00).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 81.24 ($1.04) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 346.66 ($4.42).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

